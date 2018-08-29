Three Lookouts Named All Stars

Today, the Southern League announced that three Chattanooga Lookouts players have been named 2018 Southern League Postseason All Stars. Earning the nominations are outfielder Zander Wiel, designated hitter Brent Rooker and starting pitcher Lewis Thorpe.

Before being promoted to Triple-A on August 21, Wiel put together a stellar campaign for the Lookouts. In 101 games the Vanderbilt product hit .311 (120-for-386) with 36 extra-base hits and 58 RBIs. He finished second on the team in doubles (27), RBIs, hits (120) and total bases (172). Wiel's best month of the season came in July when he slugged a team-high .336 with four homers and 17 RBIs.

Joining Wiel as an All-Star is Brent Rooker. Rooker currently leads the team in nine categories including home runs and RBIs. The 2017 draftee is also currently leading the league in RBIs and is tied first in doubles with 32. Rooker's first Double-A season in Chattanooga saw plenty of success at home. In 69 home games he hit .308 (81-for-263) with 15 homers, 18 doubles and 49 RBIs.

Chattanooga's last postseason All-Star is Lewis Thorpe. The 2018 Futures Game selection started off the year going 0-3 in the month of April. Over his next 18 games the southpaw only lost one game and won eight. In the second half Thorpe went 5-0 with a 1.99 ERA and 57 strikeouts. Prior to being called up to Rochester in August, Thorpe was third in the league in strikeouts and had just won his last four starts.

Tomorrow, the Lookouts head to Jackson for their final five games of the year. RHP Jorge Alcala (0-3, 6.46) takes the mound against RHP Emilio Vargas (1-3, 4.55).

On Saturday, August 25 the Chattanooga Lookouts invited local coaches to come meet Lookouts Manager Tommy Watkins presented by CHI Memorial. The coaches met with Tommy and took a tour of the stadium before sitting down and eating lunch with the former Major Leaguer to learn about his life as a minor league manager.

