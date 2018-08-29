Hoops and Hardball: Generals Welcome Grizzlies Caravan on September 1

August 29, 2018 - Southern League (SL) - Jackson Generals News Release





JACKSON, Tenn. - The Jackson Generals, the Double-A affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks, will play host to the Memphis Grizzlies Regional Caravan Tour at The Ballpark at Jackson on Saturday, September 1. The Jackson tour stop by Tennessee's only National Basketball Association franchise will feature a meet-and-greet opportunity with Grizzlies guard/forward Dillon Brooks, as well as a Grizzlies Youth Basketball Clinic held earlier in the day in Jackson.

For the Generals, the Grizzlies' appearance will coincide for the second year in a row with the team's SEC Night theme on their final home Saturday of the regular season, which will include college football ticket raffles and post-game fireworks.

According to the Grizzlies, Brooks and members of the Grizzlies' Entertainment Teams will be available at The Ballpark at Jackson between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. for autograph and photo opportunities to help fans build on the excitement for the 2018 NBA season. The Grizzlies Youth Basketball Clinic will be held from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the West Jackson Baptist Church (580 Oil Well Road, Jackson, TN, 38305). Additional information is excerpted from the Grizzlies' press release below (bold type added for emphasis):

Brooks will join team mascot Grizz, members of the Grizz Girls and the Claw Crew on this year's tour which includes visits to various MiLB teams [including the Generals]. During these stops, the Grizzlies invite Grizz Nation fans of all ages to join them in celebrating the start of the 2018-19 NBA season. Fans attending these caravan stops will have the chance to attend meet and greets, autograph sessions, photo opportunities and participate in contests and games with Grizzlies players and personalities.

In addition, five of the six scheduled tour stops [including Jackson] will also include free, one-hour Grizzlies Youth Basketball Clinics presented by Nike. The clinics will be hosted by team staff and the scheduled player for each stop. Pre-registration is available and recommended at grizzlies.com/youthbasketball and will be capped at 100 participants per stop. Regional Caravan Grizzlies Youth Basketball Clinics are open to boys and girls ages 7-14. If space is available, day-of registration is open 30 minutes before each clinic starts at the designated location. Please check www.grizzlies.com/youthbasketball for updates on clinic availability.

In addition, the Grizzlies have partnered with Memphis Tourism to offer fans at each regional stop some amazing prizes. Fans will have the opportunity to win a "Weekend to Memphis Getaway Package" for two at each of the caravan stops by signing up for Grizzlies E-News. The package includes a two-night hotel stay at a downtown hotel within close proximity to FedExForum, tickets to a predetermined Grizzlies game, Grizzlies swag and passes to local Memphis attractions. Fans can learn more about Memphis, the home of blues, soul and rock 'n' roll, at memphistravel.com.

Fans can follow the Regional Caravan through its scheduled stops and receive caravan updates online at Grizzlies.com and on all affiliated social sites of the Memphis Grizzlies (@memgrizz on Twitter and Instagram and "Memphis Grizzlies" on Facebook).

--

NEXT GENERALS GAME:

6:05 pm CT Thursday (8/29) vs. Chattanooga Lookouts

The Ballpark at Jackson - Jackson, Tenn.

RHP Emilio Vargas (1-3, 4.55 ERA) vs. RHP Jorge Alcala (0-3, 6.46 ERA)

Broadcast Link: Jackson Generals Baseball Network

LAST REGULAR SEASON SERIES AT THE BALLPARK:

August 30-September 3 vs. Chattanooga Lookouts (AA, Minnesota Twins)

...featuring SEC Night (September 1)!

PLAYOFFS AT THE BALLPARK AT JACKSON!

Games 1 and 2 of the North Division Series (against Montgomery) will be held at The Ballpark at Jackson on September 5 and 6.

For tickets and more information about the Generals, dial 731.988.5299 or log on to JacksonGeneralsBaseball.com!

The Jackson Generals, a West Tennessee franchise since 1998, are the Double-A minor league affiliate of Major League Baseball's Arizona Diamondbacks. In 2017, The Ballpark at Jackson was named the Professional Sports Field of the Year by the Tennessee Turfgrass Association.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from August 29, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.