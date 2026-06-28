Three Lancers Selected in 2026 NHL Draft

Published on June 28, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Omaha Lancers News Release







Two former Omaha Lancers and one current player were selected on Day Two of the 2026 NHL Draft on Saturday in Buffalo.

The Winnipeg Jets picked Zach Wooten in the fourth round with the 116th overall pick, the New York Islanders selected Bobby Cowan in the seventh round with the 205th overall pick, and the Utah Mammoth took Artem Prima in the seventh round with the 211th overall pick.

Wooten, 20, skated in 13 games with the Lancers during the 2024-25 season before being traded to Green Bay. He scored two goals and added three assists. Both goals came Nov. 9 at Muskegon. The Apple Valley, Minn., native is committed to play at Wisconsin this fall.

Cowan, 20, played for the Lancers two seasons ago in his first year of juniors. He scored one goal and added five assists in 20 games. Three of those assists came in a 7-3 win over Sioux Falls on March 15, 2024. Cowan returned to the USHL the following season, this time with Madison. The Edina, Minn., native wrapped up his freshman year at Western Michigan this past spring, recording 24 points (5+19) in 39 games.

Prima, 18, joined the Lancers in late February and was nearly a point-per-game player. He finished with 14 points (6+8) in 17 games. Prima recorded at least one point in 12 of 17 games and put together an eight-game point streak from March 13-29. The Yekaterinburg, Russia, native began the 2025-26 season in the North American Hockey League with the Minot Minotauros, where he recorded 26 points (8+18) in 28 games.

The three selections give the Lancers 85 players selected in the NHL Draft since the team's inception in 1986. That total ranks second among all USHL teams.

The Lancers play their first home games of the 2026-27 season Sept. 25-26 against Des Moines at Liberty First Credit Union Arena. Season tickets can be purchased now by emailing tickets@lancers.com.







United States Hockey League Stories from June 28, 2026

Three Lancers Selected in 2026 NHL Draft - Omaha Lancers

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