Thompson & O'Conner Power Missoula to 8-3 Victory

September 2, 2022 - Pioneer League (PL) - Missoula PaddleHeads News Release







Missoula, MT- The Missoula PaddleHeads were in search of their fourth win in as many nights in action against the Glacier Range Riders on Thursday night. Late inning dramatics stole the headlines in the first 3 games of the series that saw Missoula tie or take the lead in the final 3 innings in each contest. It would not take late inning heroics on this night however for Missoula to get back into the win column once again in action at Allegiance Field at Ogren Park.

Led by the offensive duo of McClain O'Conner and Cameron Thompson, Missoula's offense would jump out to a 5-run advantage in the first 3 innings. This would prove to be plenty of offensive support for the PaddleHeads bullpen down the stretch as Glacier would be held scoreless in the final 5 frames in an 8-3 victory for Missoula.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from September 2, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.