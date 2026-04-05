Thomas Müller LEVELS LATE!
Published on April 5, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Vancouver Whitecaps FC YouTube Video
Check out the Vancouver Whitecaps FC Statistics
Major League Soccer Stories from April 5, 2026
- LAFC Weekly - Los Angeles FC
- FC Cincinnati Display New Look, Fight to Finish, But Come up Short in Result Despite Intriguing Performance - FC Cincinnati
- Galaxy Fall to Minnesota United, 2-1, at Home - LA Galaxy
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Vancouver Whitecaps FC Stories
- Berhalter Wins It In Stoppage Time
- Whitecaps FC Welcome Acera Insurance and Navacord as Official Insurance Broker and Employee Benefits Consulting Partner
- More Than 22,000 Tickets Sold for Saturday's Vaisakhi Match, Presented by MNP
- International 'Caps: Six Players Called up for March International Window
- Earthquakes Shake up Vancouver at Home