Thomas Meilleur-Giguère's First Interview as a Member of Halifax Wanderers FC
December 4, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)
HFX Wanderers FC YouTube Video
After five years with Pacific FC, Canadian defender Thomas Meilleur-Giguère has moved to the opposite coast to join Halifax Wanderers FC ahead of the 2025 season.
He speaks to Charlie O'Connor Clarke in his first interview after joining the club.-- : OneSoccer
Check out the HFX Wanderers FC Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Canadian Premier League message board...
Canadian Premier League Stories from December 4, 2024
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent HFX Wanderers FC Stories
- Halifax Wanderers End-Of-Season Roster Update
- Patrice Gheisar Joins CANMNT Coaching Staff Ahead of Concacaf Nations League Quarter-Finals
- Wanderers Appoint Mark Watson as Senior Football Strategy Advisor
- Wanderers Sign Goalkeeper Judewellin Michel to a Short-Term Replacement Contract
- Halifax Wanderers Confirm Roster for Remainder of the 2024 CPL Season