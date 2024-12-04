Thomas Meilleur-Giguère's First Interview as a Member of Halifax Wanderers FC

December 4, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

HFX Wanderers FC YouTube Video







After five years with Pacific FC, Canadian defender Thomas Meilleur-Giguère has moved to the opposite coast to join Halifax Wanderers FC ahead of the 2025 season.

He speaks to Charlie O'Connor Clarke in his first interview after joining the club.-- : OneSoccer

