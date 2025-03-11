The U-Show: Richard Gallant/Nolan Roed Interview

March 11, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Tri-City Storm YouTube Video







USA Hockey NTDP forward Richard Gallant and Tri-City Storm forward Nolan Roed join The U-Show.

• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...





United States Hockey League Stories from March 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.