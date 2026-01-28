The U-Show: Michael Hage Interview

Published on January 27, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Chicago Steel YouTube Video







Host Jonny Lazarus sits down with former Chicago Steel forward and current Michigan Wolverine Michael Hage!







United States Hockey League Stories from January 27, 2026

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.