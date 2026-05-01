The U-Show: Brent Solomon Interview
Published on May 1, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)
Sioux Falls Stampede YouTube Video
Host Jonny Lazarus chats with Sioux Falls forward Brent Solomon!
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United States Hockey League Stories from May 1, 2026
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