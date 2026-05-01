The U-Show: Brent Solomon Interview

Published on May 1, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Sioux Falls Stampede YouTube Video







Host Jonny Lazarus chats with Sioux Falls forward Brent Solomon!







United States Hockey League Stories from May 1, 2026

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