The Momentous Group and Momentous Sports & Entertainment Announce New Concert Series Coming to Caromont Health Park

January 26, 2023 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Gastonia Honey Hunters News Release







GASTONIA, NC - Momentous Sports & Entertainment, a subsidiary of The Momentous Group, is proud to announce The FUSE Sessions, a new intimate concert series making its way to CaroMont Health Park. The full season of concerts will showcase artists across various genres.

The FUSE Sessions: An Intimate Concert Series will kickoff on Saturday, February 25, 2023, with a special performance by Angie Stone, a Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter whose smoky, upfront voice has remained in the R&B Top 40 for over 20 years. The GSM Services Premium Club will set the scene for these monthly concerts that will have guests up close and personal with their favorite artists.

"We are excited about The FUSE Sessions and the roster of incomparable artists that are bringing great music and extraordinary experiences to CaroMont Health Park," said Veronica Jeon, Chief Operating Officer, The Momentous Group. "These small, intimate concerts will be a great opportunity to connect fans with a wide array of artists from an assortment of genres, each month, to ensure that there is something for everyone."

The Momentous Group is a cutting-edge experiential company that focuses on delivering memorable customer experiences. Together with its subsidiaries - Momentous Hospitality Group, Momentous Sports & Entertainment and the Gastonia Honey Hunters - The Momentous Group serves the diverse needs of a constantly growing and evolving sports and entertainment sector.

Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, January 27, 2023 for the February edition of The FUSE Sessions with Angie Stone and can be purchased at www.thisismomentous.com/events.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from January 26, 2023

The Momentous Group and Momentous Sports & Entertainment Announce New Concert Series Coming to Caromont Health Park - Gastonia Honey Hunters

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.