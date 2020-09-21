The Links at Victory Field to Return in Mid-October

September 21, 2020 - International League (IL) - Indianapolis Indians News Release





INDIANAPOLIS - One of The Vic's most popular 2020 summer attractions is set to return in October - The Links at Victory Field. Individual golfers, foursomes and private group reservations for the nine-hole, 27-shot golf experience can now be purchased for Thursday, Oct. 15 through Saturday, Oct. 17, with tee times running from 10 AM to 9 PM all three dates.

"The popularity of 'The Links at Victory Field' at the end of August paved the way for us to pursue a second golf experience this fall," said Randy Lewandowski, Indianapolis Indians President & General Manager. "We gathered great feedback from our first round of The Links. Our team will put those learnings into practice and look forward to providing another incredible memory at the ballpark before winter hits and planning begins for the 2021 baseball season at Victory Field."

Individual golfers can play for $39 while foursomes may be booked for $140. Private bay reservations in the Yuengling Landing - good for 105 minutes of play - are $1,000 for a group of at least 10 people. Groups can have up to 15 golfers, with each additional person costing $100 per ticket. An all-inclusive drink package for domestic and premium beer, water and soda is included in the price of the ticket. Private bay reservations can be booked every two hours each day, the first available at 10 AM and the last at 8 PM. Questions can be directed to [emailÂ protected].

In addition to the round of golf, complimentary parking will be available at Victory Field for all attendees and concessions will be open, where only credit and debit cards are accepted forms of payment. Available concession items include hot dogs, soft pretzels with cheese, chips, popcorn, water, soda and beer. Bloody Mary's, mimosas, High Noon and cocktails will also be available at select locations.

Social distancing protocols will be implemented throughout the event. Masks must be worn when entering, exiting, and moving from tee box to tee box and can only be removed when eating, drinking or golfing. All Victory Field staff members and golfers are required to have their temperature checked before entering the stadium.

