The First Proehl-Becht Showdown

Published on July 29, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)

St. Louis Battlehawks News Release







ARLINGTON, TX - Through four weeks of the 2026 UFL season, no team looked stronger than Anthony Becht's Orlando Storm. But in Week Five, Ricky Proehl's Battlehawks arrived in Orlando with an opportunity to hand the league's hottest team its first loss, and kickstart a rivalry years in the making.

Becht, formerly the head coach of the Battlehawks, brought Proehl onto his coaching staff as wide receivers coach for the 2023 season. Three years later, the friends turned rivals stood on opposite sidelines for the first time.

Becht began his coaching career with the Battlehawks, compiling a 22-8 regular season record while leading St. Louis to multiple playoff appearances. His success carried over to Orlando, where the Storm entered Week Five with a perfect 4-0 record. Fresh off a dominant road shutout of the Birmingham Stallions, Orlando had quickly established itself as the team to beat in the UFL.

Meanwhile, the Battlehawks found themselves at a crossroads. Sitting at 2-2, Proehl's squad had flashed its potential but was still searching for the consistency needed to become a true championship contender.

Becht's first game against his former team quickly became one of the biggest storylines of the week, as both coaches embraced the friendly rivalry leading into kickoff.

"You have Coach Becht, the 4-0 Storm. I have huge respect for them, they've done a tremendous job," said Proehl. "They are well coached, disciplined, and we have our work cut out. We have to be at our best. I'm excited for the rivalry, there's bragging rights on the line."

Becht shared a similar sentiment before adding one final caveat.

"Listen, I love them Sunday through Friday, but I hate them today. I have nothing but respect for Ricky and those guys, but it's gametime now."

The game itself lived up to the hype. Coming off a disappointing rivalry loss to the DC Defenders, the Battlehawks stormed out of the gates with one of their most complete halves of football all season. Touchdowns from Kylin James and James Bostic fueled an 18-0 halftime lead, with Bostic punctuating the opening half by hauling in an incredible back-of-the-end-zone toe-tap touchdown.

Just as impressive was the Battlehawks' defense. St. Louis completely overwhelmed Orlando's high-powered offense. Led by eventual league MVP Jack Plummer, the Storm managed just 29 first-half yards and failed to put points on the board.

The Battlehawks picked up right where they left off after halftime. Their defense forced Orlando into a turnover on downs before Jarveon Howard ripped off a 31-yard burst, setting up Harrison Frost's four-yard touchdown run to extend the lead to 25-0.

Down 25-0 at home against his former team, Becht desperately needed a spark. An unnecessary roughness penalty on a late hit against Elijah Badger finally gave Orlando life.

Badger capped the drive with a four-yard touchdown to get the Storm on the board. Moments later, Konner Fox blocked a St. Louis punt that corkscrewed out of bounds at the one-yard line, allowing Elijah Dotson to score on the very next play. In what felt like the blink of an eye, Orlando had trimmed the deficit to 25-14 and suddenly all the momentum belonged to the home team.

Just when it appeared the game was slipping away, the Battlehawks' defense settled back in. St. Louis forced another stop before Michael Lantz connected on a 32-yard field goal inside the two-minute warning, pulling Orlando within eight points.

The Storm still had one last chance. Electing to attempt the league's 4th-and-12 alternative to an onside kick, Plummer found Sam Wiglusz for a 14-yard conversion to keep Orlando's hopes alive. But the Battlehawks' defense delivered one final stop, sealing one of the biggest victories of Proehl's first season as a head coach.

Round one belonged to Ricky Proehl. The Battlehawks handed Anthony Becht and the previously unbeaten Storm their first loss of the season while proving they belonged among the league's contenders. The first meeting between his former assistant delivered everything it promised: respect, rivalry, momentum swings, and drama until the final minute.

If Week Five was any indication, the Proehl-Becht rivalry is only getting started.







United Football League Stories from July 29, 2026

The First Proehl-Becht Showdown - St. Louis Battlehawks

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