UFL's 4th & Goal Marathon on ESPN2 and Season Finale

Published on July 29, 2026 under United Football League (UFL) News Release







Fans can catch up on every episode of the UFL original docuseries, 4th & Goal, during a special marathon on ESPN2 this week leading into the premiere of the Season 1 finale.

The finale takes viewers behind the scenes of the UFL playoff push, providing unprecedented access throughout the semifinals and the 2026 United Bowl. The episode also follows the emotional days immediately after the season, offering an exclusive look at players as they await life-changing phone calls, workouts, and NFL opportunities.

The 4th & Goal marathon comes as NFL training camps begin with 26 players from 2026 UFL rosters earning NFL opportunities this offseason and an overall total of 59 spring football alumni on NFL rosters. Throughout the season, 4th & Goal has provided an all-access look at the players, coaches, and moments that defined the 2026 UFL campaign.

WHEN: Wednesday, July 29 - ESPN2

- Episode 1: 6:00-6:30 p.m. ET

- Episode 2: 6:30-7:00 p.m. ET

Friday, July 31 - ESPN2

- Episode 3: 4:30-5:00 p.m. ET

- Episode 4: 5:00-5:30 p.m. ET

- Episode 5: 5:30-6:00 p.m. ET

- Episode 6: (Season Finale Premiere) 6:00-7:00 p.m. ET

WHERE: ESPN2

HOW TO WATCH: Viewers can watch the 4th & Goal marathon live on ESPN2 or stream each episode through the ESPN app with a valid TV provider login. Fans who miss the live telecasts can also watch previous episodes on demand through ESPN platforms where available. For more information on 4th & Goal and the UFL, visit TheUFL.com.







United Football League Stories from July 29, 2026

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