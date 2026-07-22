Relive St. Louis' 21-Point Fourth-Quarter Comeback

Published on July 22, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)

St. Louis Battlehawks News Release







ARLINGTON, TX - In one of the most unforgettable finishes of the 2026 UFL season, the St. Louis Battlehawks erased a double-digit deficit with a 21-point fourth quarter to stun the Birmingham Stallions in front of more than 20,000 fans inside The Dome at America's Center.

Entering Week Three, both teams sat at 1-1 and were searching for an early-season statement victory. Just as importantly, both franchises were searching for answers at quarterback.

In St. Louis, questions were already swirling around veteran Brandon Silvers after two uneven starts. Across the field, former Battlehawks quarterback AJ McCarron was now leading Birmingham from the sidelines and had handed the offense over to Matt Corral.

The game couldn't have started much worse for Corral. On his very first pass, Jordan Williams jumped a short throw and returned it for a pick-six, sending The Battledome into a frenzy.

That would prove to be the Battlehawks' lone touchdown of the first half. Silver completed just 6 of 11 passes and threw an interception as the offense struggled to find a rhythm. Birmingham answered with a 35-yard touchdown strike from Corral to Jordan Thomas, who slipped behind the secondary to bring the Stallions back into the game.

Despite leading 13-7 at halftime, the Battlehawks' offense had stalled, and head coach Ricky Proehl knew something had to change. He turned to rookie Harrison Frost.

The move looked disastrous almost immediately. Frost's first career UFL pass was intercepted and returned for a touchdown by Mario Goodrich. His second pass was picked off by Lukas Denis, setting up Anthony McFarland's one-yard touchdown run just moments later.

In the span of two throws, St. Louis had gone from protecting a halftime lead to trailing 23-13 entering the fourth quarter.

Then everything changed. Frost sparked the comeback with a two-yard touchdown pass to Steven McBride before Birmingham answered immediately when Corral connected with Deon Cain for a 67-yard touchdown that restored a 10-point lead.

The Battlehawks refused to fold. Frost found Hakeem Butler streaking downfield for a 64-yard touchdown, cutting the deficit to just three and bringing The Battledome back to life.

After the Battlehawks' defense forced a critical stop, Frost took over once again. He orchestrated a 12-play, 75-yard drive that consumed more than six minutes before finding tight end Tyler Neville for the go-ahead 11-yard touchdown. Neville stretched across the goal line to complete the comeback and send the crowd into a deafening roar.

St. Louis still needed one final stop and the defense delivered, forcing four consecutive incompletions to seal one of the season's most remarkable victories.

The Battlehawks scored 21 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to defeat the Stallions 34-30, improving to 2-1 in dramatic fashion.

A 21-point fourth quarter propelled the Battlehawks past the Stallions in one of the most memorable games of the 2026 UFL season. St. Louis held off its former quarterback, AJ McCarron, improved to 2-1, and may have found the spark it was searching for in Harrison Frost.







United Football League Stories from July 22, 2026

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