The Fabric of the League Presented by American Express: Episode 3 - NBA G League Finals

June 15, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Oklahoma City Blue YouTube Video







The MVP is here! Go behind the scenes with @amex and @saintavenue7117 owner LaStar Jackson as he delivers the custom-made #NBAGLeagueFinals MVP jacket to Oklahoma City Blue star Ousmane Dieng after a winner-takes-all Game 3 in Portland, Maine.

