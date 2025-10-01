UFL DC Defenders

The DC Player Showcase Did Not Disappoint

Published on September 30, 2025 under United Football League (UFL)
DC Defenders YouTube Video


The talent in DC did not disappoint

Shoutout to all the players who came to compete on Sunday!

Don't miss your opportunity, register for a UFL Player Showcase at showcases.theufl.com

Check out the DC Defenders Statistics

Share: Facebook | Twitter/X | LinkedIn | Reddit | Email



United Football League Stories from September 30, 2025


    The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

    OurSports Central