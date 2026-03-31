The Countdown Is On: Our First Home Match Is Almost Here

Published on March 31, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Connecticut United FC News Release







Connecticut, this is your moment.

On Saturday, April 11, CT United FC takes the field for the first home match in club history at UConn's Morrone Stadium.

This isn't just another game- it's the beginning of something new for Connecticut soccer. A new club. A new community. A new tradition built right here in the state.

From the first whistle to the final minutes, you'll be part of the story as it's written for the very first time.

This is where it starts. And it only happens once.

#ForeverUnited

GET TICKETS TODAY

Get matchday ready.

The Forever United and Charter Oak kits are on sale at ctunited.com/shop. Get yours today and get ready for our home opener at Morrone Stadium on April 11.







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from March 31, 2026

The Countdown Is On: Our First Home Match Is Almost Here - Connecticut United FC

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