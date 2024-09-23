The Beer Snake Is BACK!
September 23, 2024 - United Football League (UFL)
D.C. Defenders YouTube Video
After a couple of hiccups in the Defenders 2023 home opener, the acclaimed Beer Snake returned the following home game. And what a sight it was!
