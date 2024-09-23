Sports stats



D.C. Defenders

The Beer Snake Is BACK!

September 23, 2024 - United Football League (UFL)
D.C. Defenders YouTube Video


After a couple of hiccups in the Defenders 2023 home opener, the acclaimed Beer Snake returned the following home game. And what a sight it was!

#UFLonFox #UFL #BeerSnake

Visit our website https://www.theufl.com

The Beer Snake is BACK! https://youtu.be/XQqOVQNHCTs

Check out the D.C. Defenders Statistics

• Discuss this story on the United Football League message board...

United Football League Stories from September 23, 2024


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central