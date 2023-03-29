The 2023 Promotional Schedule Is Here

Opening Day on Thursday, April 6 is just 8 days away, and we're excited to unveil our Promotional Schedule for the 2023 season!

Individual Game Tickets are available right now at SpringfieldCardinals.com, by calling (417) 863-0395 or visiting us at the Cardinals Front Office at Hammons Field from Monday-Friday, 9am-5pm.

You can guarantee any of the Promotional Giveaway Items below with a Promo Seat today. Promo Seats include:

- 1 Diamond Box Seat

- 1 of that night's Promotional Giveaway Items guaranteed

- All for just $30 (+ tax)!

Even better, you can guarantee every Promotional Giveaway Item this year with a RED Access Membership and a Promo Club! Home Run Members and above have the exclusive opportunity to add on a Promo Club Membership for just $99 and reserve one of each Promotional Giveaway Item this season -- one of the many benefits of RED Access! Visit SpringfieldCardinals.com/Memberships to explore RED Access today.

This year's Promotional Schedule features 22 incredible giveaway items, 25 nights of Fireworks Celebrations, Weekly Promotions, exciting Theme Nights and more, including:

Busch Stadium Exclusives:

- St. Louis Cardinals 2023 Ticket-for-Two Voucher (2,000) on Saturday, May 6

- St. Louis Cardinals Legends 1-of-3 Connecting Bobblehead: Yadier Molina (2,000) on Saturday, May 27

- St. Louis Cardinals Legends 2-of-3 Connecting Bobblehead: Albert Pujols (2,000) on Saturday, June 10

- Purina St. Louis Cardinals Ryan Helsley Bobblehead (2,000) on Saturday, June 17

- Budweiser St. Louis Cardinals Adult All-Over Print Shirt Giveaway (2,000, age 21+) on Thursday, July 6

- Purina St. Louis Cardinals Adult Soccer Jersey (2,000) on Thursday, July 20

- St. Louis Cardinals Legends 3-of-3 Connecting Bobblehead: Adam Wainwright (2,000) on Friday, August 4

- St. Louis Cardinals "YADI" Tumbler (2,000) on Saturday, August 12

- St. Louis Cardinals Paul Goldschmidt MVP Bobblehead (2,000) on Saturday, August 26

- St. Louis Cardinals Albert Pujols 703 Bobblehead (2,000) on Saturday, Sept. 9

Even more awesome bobbleheads:

- Hiland Dairy Iron Man Bobblehead (2,000) on Saturday, July 8

- American National Christmas in July Elf Bobblehead (2,000) on Saturday, July 22

- Vision Clinic Lars Nootbaar "Grind the Pepper" Bobblehead on Saturday, August 5

- Loren Cook Company Brendan Donovan 2022 Rawlings Gold Glove Award Winner Bobblehead (2,000) on Thursday, August 10

- Sunbelt Bakery Louie Bobble-Body (2,000) on Sunday, August 13

Can't-miss Wearables and Collectibles:

- Price Cutter & Bar-S Foods Commemorative Print Poster Schedule (2,000) on Thursday, April 6

- Central Bank of the Ozarks Performance Cap (2,000) on Sunday, June 11

- Coca-Cola Jordan Walker Baseball Card Shirt (2,000) on Thursday, June 15

- Warren Davis Properties Hammons Field Commemorative Baseball (2,000) on Friday, July 21

- Aaron Sachs & Associates Route 66 Super Soft Shirt (2,000) on Thursday, August 3

- Great Southern Bank $9,000 Giveaway on Friday, August 25

- Mercy Red Fleece Pullover (2,000) on Friday, Sept. 8

- Fan Appreciation Day Free Voucher for 2024 Springfield Game (All Fans) on Sunday, Sept. 10

Popular Daily and Weekly Promos:

- Happy Half-Hour - Drink specials BEFORE EVERY GAME on all adult beverages (fans 21+) for 30 minutes after gates open

- Great Southern Bank $2 Tuesdays - Hot Dogs and Bratwursts for just $2

- Purina Woof Wednesdays - Dogs welcome every Wednesday night home game

- Thirsty Thursday (TM) - Drink specials all game on all adult beverages for fans 21+ every Thursday

- Friday Fireworks - After every Friday game

- Hiland Dairy Ice Cream Sundays - Free ice cream for kids before every Sunday game

- MOST 529 Kids Run the Bases - After every Sunday game

Exciting Theme Nights:

- Halfway to Halloween, Halloween Costume Dress-Up Pregame Parade, Spooky Fans-On-Field Fireworks on Friday, May 5

- Pride Night, presented by Burrell Behavioral Health on Tuesday, June 13

- Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond Night, Marvel Super Hero(TM) Dress-Up Pregame Parade, Super Power Fans-On-Field Fireworks on Friday, June 16

- Purina Bark in the Park on Saturday, June 17

- 4th of July Fans-On-Field Patriotic Fireworks Celebration, with a Postgame Concert presented by Aaron Sachs & Associates

- Marvel Super Hero(TM) Night with Captain America appearance, Pregame Dress-Up Parade and Freedom Week Kids Hits Fireworks on Saturday, July 8

- Christmas in July, Holly Jolly Fireworks, Santa Claus Appearance on Friday, July 21

- Christmas in July, Fans-On-Field Elf Movie Night on Video Board Postgame, Santa Claus Appearance on Saturday, July 22

And so much more!

