UFL Birmingham Stallions

That Stiff Arm!!!

Published on April 24, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)
Birmingham Stallions YouTube Video


Do it yourself, DTR

Two first downs on two scrambles from the new QB1

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United Football League Stories from April 24, 2026


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