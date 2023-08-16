Thank You, Logger Nation

Dear Logger Nation -

This 2023 season was one of the most memorable ones quite simply because of YOU!

Thank YOU to our tremendous group of players for providing a summer full of highlights. YOU persevered through the lows of a 12-game losing streak in June and lifted us to the highs of wining a team record 27 games in the second half and a Great Plains East Division Pennant. When YOU all arrived back in late May not knowing each other, you grew to become great teammates and build life-long relationships that was evident in the emotion that showed through after last night's final game. We trust that you'll be leaving La Crosse better than when you came in and can assure you our organization is better moving forward because you were here.

Thank YOU to our coaching staff for your next level leadership and guidance through an always challenging Northwoods League schedule. Without question your preparation and efforts made our players better.

Thank YOU to our All-Star gameday staff for your commitment and for always striving to make our fans feel welcome and make their gameday experience memorable!

Thank YOU to our fantastic host families for your unconditional support of our players both on and off of the field. We do not operate without YOU!

Thank YOU to our Hall of Fame community partners for not only making Loggers baseball possible but for making us better!

Thank YOU to our fans for your unwavering support for 21 consecutive seasons. Over 2 million of you have taken in Loggers baseball since our inception in 2003 ... YOU are simply the best!

And while we have more fun to be had at Copeland Park yet this fall with Dueling Pianos, Concerts & Festivals we know that Opening Day 2024 is only 9 short months away!

Yours in Baseball,

Dan & Ruth Kapanke, Chris Goodell, Ben Kapanke, Magann Dykema, Zach Weiler

