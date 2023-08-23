Thank You from Monica Blake, Hot Tots General Manager and Managing Partner

MINOT, ND - That's exactly what our Inaugural Season was - unforgettable, and it would not have been possible without you, the Fans. So on behalf of our entire team, I want to say THANK YOU Hot Tots fans for your support, and for welcoming the Hot Tots into the community of Minot this year.

Our mission is clear - to use FUN to make a difference. We wanted to bring a team to Minot that would not only bring joy to the field but also make a positive impact in our community. Today, I can confidently say that, with your help, we have accomplished that mission.

Here's a few of the highlights:

7 SELLOUTS. We sold out Corbett Field for the first time since the 1990's, and then we did it again SIX. MORE. TIMES. 28,303 people gave us a shot and attended a game at Corbett Field this summer, and we are honored to be an outlet to create memories with friends and family.

RAISED OVER $50,000 FOR LOCAL CHARITIES. Through our First International Bank and Trust Miracle Minute and 50/50 Raffles at games, our three specialty jersey auctions, our Strikeout the Stigma promotion presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield of ND, our non-profit ticket fundraisers, and more we were able to make a true impact in the community.

55 PLAYERS, 19 INTERNS, 90 GAMEDAY TEAM MEMBERS. Because of you, we were able to welcome our players and interns to Minot for an unforgettable experience that will help them further their careers in the sport industry and beyond. In addition to that, we were able to create 90 jobs for local gameday team members, including over 20 first time jobs in our community.

SUPPORTING LOCAL BUSINESSES. With your help we generated thousands of dollars to local businesses through sponsor promotions, Fan MVP Card Redemptions, and more.

1,583 POUNDS OF TATER TOTS.Enough said...?

In addition to some amazing highlights, we also learned A LOT this year. Through fan feedback and suggestions, we hope to continue to improve in all aspects, on and off the field. We can't wait to use the things we have learned to make the fan experience the best it can be for years to come.

So again - THANK YOU. Thank you for making our Inaugural Season one to remember. Thank you for welcoming myself, my fiancé, and the rest of our front office into the community of Minot. We're home, and we can't wait to continue making a difference in our community and pushing the envelope on what family-friendly entertainment means in Minot.

Here's to year two... and many more to come!

Sincerely,

Monica Blake

General Manager, Minot Hot Tots

