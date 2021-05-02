Texas Rangers Alternate Training Site Game Notes - 4/28 vs Kansas City

STARTING PITCHERS:

Astros: LHP Ryan Hartman (0-0, 0.00) | Rangers: LHP Joe Palumbo (0-0, 0.00)

OUT OF THE 'PEN:

Scheduled to pitch for the Rangers after starter LHP Joe Palumbo, in no particular order, are RHP Drew Anderson, RHP Jharel Cotton, RHP Demarcus Evans, RHP Luis Ortiz, RHP Spencer Patton and RHP Colin Wiles.

ROSTER MOVES:

The Texas Rangers announced the following roster moves prior to tonight's exhibition game against Houston:

ADD: OF Leody Taveras (from Texas - AL)

ADD: RHP Demarcus Evans (from Texas - AL - MLR)

ADD: LHP Joe Palumbo (from MiLB Spring Training)

ADD: C Blake Grant-Parks (from MiLB Spring Training)

ADD: C Yohel Pozo (from MiLB Spring Training)

ADD: INF Jake Hoover (from MiLB Spring Training)

ALTERNATE TRAINING SITE:

Created during the cancelled 2020 Minor League Baseball season, the Alternate Training Site concept provides a secondary location within close geographic proximity to each Major League Baseball club for players to train and be ready to quickly and safely be called up if necessary. At MLB's request, the Alternate Training Site model will be implemented for the month of April after the start of the Triple-A baseball season was postponed until early May.

NEXT EXHIBITION GAME:

Monday, May 3 | 6:05 p.m. | Houston Astros ATS at Texas Rangers ATS | Dell Diamond | Round Rock, TX

