Texas Edges Kansas City 4-3 in Exhibition Series Finale

ARLINGTON, Texas - The Texas Rangers tallied 10 hits in a 4-3 victory over the Kansas City Royals in a scheduled 10-inning contest on Saturday afternoon at Globe Life Field in Arlington. Rangers 1B Curtis Terry and SS Frainyer Chavez each drove in a pair of runs to help Texas split the two-game Alternate Training Site exhibition series.

Texas starter LHP Wes Benjamin earned the win after holding Kansas City scoreless on just one hit and a walk while striking out four in 4.0 strong innings. Rangers RHP Luis Ortiz made his Alternate Training Site debut, allowing a hit and a walk with a strikeout in 0.2 innings. On the losing side, Royals starter LHP Kris Bubic gave up a run on four hits while tallying six punchouts in 5.0 innings.

The Rangers opened the scoring in the fourth inning as 2B Diosbel Arias doubled prior to an RBI single courtesy of Terry. Texas then extended their lead to 4-0 in the sixth when CF Elier Hernandez doubled before Terry's second RBI single of the afternoon. The frame continued as RF Carl Chester singled and DH Isaias Quiroz walked to load the bases. Chavez then stepped to the plate and slapped a two-run single to right field.

The Royals jumped on the board in the eighth. With RHP Jason Bahr on the mound, LF Anderson Miller worked a leadoff walk before back-to-back singles by C Meibrys Viloria and 2B Clay Dungan plated a run. Later in the inning, CF Edward Olivares shot a sacrifice fly to deep center field, allowing Viloria to score from third.

Kansas City attempted one final rally in the 10th inning. RHP Michael Matuella hit Olivares with a pitch to begin the frame, then the speedy center fielder stole second and moved to third on a Lucius Fox groundout. RF Kyle Isbel then drove Olivares home with a sacrifice fly to center field. Matuella later worked around a pair of baserunners to limit the damage and earn his first save as a member of the Alternate Training Site squad.

