"Tennessee Valley Auto Fest" Officials Announce Smash Car for Hurricane Relief

Huntsville, Ala. - Officials from the Tennessee Valley Auto Fest presented by Polaris announced today that the event will feature a smash car, with proceeds from the activity going to Prepare and Respond (P.A.R.), a local non-profit organization focusing on natural disaster relief that is currently supporting hurricane aftermath efforts across the Southeast. The inaugural festival is taking place Oct. 18 and 19 at Wicks Family Field at Joe Davis Stadium.

With the recent devastations of Hurricanes Helene and Milton, we are excited to find a way to help victims across the region by donating to Prepare and Respond with our smash car, said Ed Fausel, Event Manager. The smash car is a fun way for people to help donate to a great cause affecting thousands of people. We hope to see everyone take a swing to help hurricane victims.

For $5, attendees can have three swings at the car with a sledgehammer. P.A.R. is one of many local organizations helping with hurricane relief efforts. Additionally, the Blackhawk helicopter that was set to be featured at the event will no longer be in attendance as it is in Florida assisting in the aftermath of Hurricane Milton.

In addition to the smash car, the weekend will kick off with a monster truck car crush on Thursday, Oct. 17 at 5:15 p.m. CT at Wicks Family Field at Joe Davis Stadium that is free and open to the public.

Come Friday, car enthusiasts old and young can see a variety of unique vehicles, including a 1969 Dodge Charger replica of the General Lee from the television series The Dukes of Hazard, a Boss 429 Mustang from the John Wick film series, a customized 1965 Chevrolet Impala Super Sport dubbed The Imposter, and a specially built car called Street Digger. John Schneider, most famous for his role as Bo Duke on The Dukes of Hazzard, will appear at the event for autographs and photo, while celebrity car builders Steve Mank and David Ankin will also be in attendance. Friday night will feature a concert by the Pat Cooper Band and fireworks. All weekend long, attendees can also visit one of the many vendors on site and enjoy in special food and beverage options, including the Bo Duke Dog and smoked turkey legs.

Tickets to the Tennessee Valley Auto Fest presented by Polaris can be purchased here. For $10, individuals can purchase single-day tickets to attend on Friday or Saturday. Car owners who want to display their vehicle at the show can do so for $30.

