Team Yellow Defeats Team Black 6-2 Saturday Night

BATTLE CREEK, MI - In their first unveiling of their newly-minted FPHL pro hockey franchise in Battle Creek on Saturday night, Team Yellow defeated Team Black, 6-2 in a full-fledged Inter-Squad game played at the Rink Battle Creek.

Rookie right wing Carl Mansson spearheaded the Team Yellow attack by connecting on the three-goal "hat trick" with all three goals produced on his squad's very prolific power play. The Swedish import delivered a PPG in each of the three periods lifting the victors into 2-0, 5-2 and 6-2 advantages respectively.

John Champlain, Brandon Twaddle and Kyle Quick each caged singletons with Quick's strike proving to be the ultimate GWG at the :56 mark, early in the middle frame of the game. Champlain added two assists to complete a three-points' masterpiece while Karndeep Natt acted the role of playmaker extraordinaire, masterfully crafting four assists; defenseman Dave Nicoletti assisted twice.

Terrence Gillard and Eli Kinsman accounted for the Team Black goal productivity with Kinsman's snipe uncorked on an electrifying breakaway flight, knotting the game momentarily at 2-2 late in the opening twenty-minutes session.

The Team Yellow power play was a sparkling 3-6 while the Team Black power play enjoyed such luxury a scant single time, going 0-1.

Rumble Bees Head Coach Clint Hagmaier employed all four of his goalkeepers in the contest with Joel Eisenhower blanking Team Black upon his entry into the affair midway through the second stanza.

Tonight's Rumble Bees Inter-Squad Game officially concluded the first-year club's training camp schedule as Coach Hagmaier will now perform the task of reducing his roster from 30 to 20-players in preparation for the FPHL's opening weekend next weekend.

Battle Creek's debuting pro hockey team will inaugurate its maiden voyage campaign next Friday and Saturday nights on their home ice of The Rink Battle Creek. The Rumble Bees will guest their West Division rivals, the Danville Dashers both nights with opening face-off set for both games at 7:35 pm. Friday night has been designated as American Cancer Society Night; Saturday night will be Halloween Costume Night.

