Team Names Released for City of Champions Cup

Joliet, IL-- The City of Champions Cup, opening on July 16th at DuPage Medical Group, will have 3 new teams playing alongside the Slammers, managed by former Slammer, Billy Petrick. The Joliet Tully Monsters, Chicago Deep Dish, and NERDS® Herd all will compete for the City of Champions Cup. We also are introducing a new, fun twist to extra innings - a home run derby.

The Tully Monster is the official state fossil of Illinois and is only found in the Mazon Creek Fossil Beds of Illinois, a 30 minute drive from the ballpark. These aquatic creatures lived over 300 million years ago and grew up to 14 inches in length. We are excited that we will be bringing back much larger human Tully Monsters to take the field this summer to celebrate some truly ancient Illinois history. Scott Spiezio will be the Joliet Tully Monsters Team Manager.

We couldn't have a season without paying homage to the iconic Chicago deep dish pizza. Deep dish is rooted in the culture and history of Chicagoland, and each restaurant strives for the longest cheese pull when serving a slice. We can't wait to showcase this world-renowned food icon with the Chicago Deep Dish team. Managing the Chicago Deep Dish will be Glenallen Hill.

Ferrara Candy Company will introduce the NERDS® Herd to the City of Champions Cup this summer. Ferrara is an iconic Chicago sweet snacking company, started in 1908 - with 35 iconic and beloved brands including NERDS®, Black Forest®, Trolli®, SweeTARTS®, Laffy Taffy®, Now and Later®, Keebler®, Famous Amos® and Lemonhead®. Corky Miller will manage the NERDS® Herd.

The City of Champions Cup will be introducing a new twist to extra innings. Instead of having a player start on second base in the case of a tie, players will instead participate in a Home Run Derby. Each team will pick a player to participate, and a coach or player of their choice to throw. Each batter will get 5 pitches and whoever has the most home runs after those 5 pitches will win the game. If a home run is not hit in those 5 pitches, a new round of 5 pitches will start, with the same batters, until a home run is hit.

Merchandise with the new team logos can be purchased at www.jolietslammers.store and individual game tickets can be purchased at www.jolietslammers.com or by calling the Slammers front office at 815-722-2287 Monday through Friday from 9am-4pm.There is a minimum ticket purchase of 2 seats per game and a maximum purchase of 6 seats per game. Suites will also be available to purchase starting at $300 for 10 people. Suites are limited, so call 815-722-2287 for more information.

