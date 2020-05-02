Teacher Appreciation Week and Celebrate with the Sox

Teacher Appreciation Week 2020 will look a bit different due to emergency school closings. During this time teachers have been among the list of unsung heroes of the COVID-19 Pandemic. The Salem Red Sox, along with presenting sponsor Virginia Western Community College, and co-sponsor Dippin' Dots want to take the time to make sure teachers are encouraged and appreciated for their hard work and dedication. To highlight a teacher you know, or a teacher in your child's life please email Emily Wydo at [email protected] before May 4th and we will share your message on our social media during Teacher Appreciation Week.

Please include in your email:

Their name, your message, and optional but encouraged, a photo!

We look forward to receiving your submissions.

Salem Red Sox Introduces Celebrate with the Sox

The Salem Red Sox are excited to introduce "Celebrate with the Sox," a package designed for fans to celebrate the many milestones we continue to observe during these times in which the community has imited opportunities to find ways to enhance celebrations.

"Celebrate with the Sox", presented by Metis, launches

Monday, May 4th.

For $100, fans will receive a personalized Salem Red Sox Facebook post, choice of an adjustable hat or youth t-shirt, four undated general admission tickets valid for 2020 or 2021, and a guest appearance from Mugsy for fans within a 15 mile radius of the ballpark. For a limited time only, as an introductory price, fans can secure the package for just $75.

"While we would love to be able to celebrate together at the ballpark, we are eager to introduce this unique package that helps bring the ballpark to the community," said General Manager, Allen Lawrence. "We are all looking for ways to keep things moving forward, including finding ways to enhance our celebrations and achievements in our lives. Celebrate with the Sox will provide an experience the guest of honor will never forget."

"Celebrate with the Sox" is the perfect way to commemorate Mother's Day, birthdays, graduations, anniversaries, and more. To purchase, fans may call (540) 389-3333 or email [email protected] Orders must be placed at least 72 hours in advance.

