tbt: Andy Wilkins (2014)

The Charlotte Knights moved into the crown jewel of minor league ballparks officially with the first-ever Opening Knight on April 11, 2014. As the ballpark is now set to celebrate its 10th season in existence this year (2023), there were a lot of highs on and off-the-field back in 2014. One of the highs was from slugger Andy Wilkins, who posted a career-high in home runs and RBIs. In fact, his 2014 season featured one of the finest offensive performances in club history.

ANDY WILKINS

Hitting 30 home runs in a season - especially a minor league season - is a tall task. Players come and go in the minors throughout the course of a season. There's injuries, there's promotions, and so much more that can happen during the course of a minor league season. In 2014 - at the age of 25 - Andy Wilkins put it all together. The University of Arkansas product was in his fifth professional season in the Chicago White Sox organization. He was drafted by the Sox in the fifth round of the 2010 MLB June Amateur Draft. He was also in his first full Triple-A season, having appeared in just 58 games with the Knights in 2013. He swatted seven home runs in those 58 games with the Knights in 2013 - an early indication that he was ready to break out with the bat. And, he did just that.

MEMORABLE 2014 CAMPAIGN

For the season, Wilkins hit .293 (144-for-491) with 79 runs scored, 38 doubles, one triple, 30 home runs and 85 RBIs with the Knights in 127 games played. He lead the International League that season in homers, extra-base hits (69), total bases (274) and tied for first with Brandon Laird of Scranton/Wilkes-Barre for the RBI lead with 85. Additionally, Wilkins finished second in slugging (.558), third in OPS (.896), fourth in hits (144), second in doubles (38), fourth in runs scored (79) and 10th in batting average (.293). For his efforts, he was named as an International League Postseason All-Star.

AWARD SEASON

Wilkins racked up a total of five awards in 2014 including two IL Batter of the Week Awards, the IL Player of the Month Award for July, the IL Postseason All-Star Award and the Charlotte Knights Community Award. He was also awarded with a promotion to Chicago on August 31 (2014). He made his Major League debut later that day in Chicago in a game against the Detroit Tigers and went on to appear in 17 games for the Sox that year.

30-HOMER SEASONS IN KNIGHTS FRANCHISE HISTORY

There have been eight players in Charlotte Knights franchise history to hit 30 home runs in a season - Andy Wilkins was the last to accomplish this feat in 2014.

The all-time single-season leader in home runs is Sam Horn, who smacked 38 long balls in 1993. The others (in order of total) are: Brian Daubach (1998) and Brad Eldred (2008) with 35, Jerry Brooks (1996) with 34, Luis Raven (1999) and Russ Morman (1997) with 33, and Jeff Liefer (2000) with 32.

