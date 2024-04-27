Tarpons End Skid With Statement Victory Over Flying Tigers

TAMPA, Fla. - The Tampa Tarpons' (5-15) offense exploded for ten runs while taking down the Lakeland Flying Tigers (13-7) Saturday night at George M. Steinbrenner Field, 10-4. The Tarpons offense was led by big nights from SS Roderick Arias (2-for-4, 2R, HR, BB, 3 RBI) and C Tomas Frick (3-for-4, R, BB, 3 RBI). Arias, the Yankees' number-three ranked prospect, according to MLB.com, launched a two-run homer in the sixth inning to break the game open.

RHP Josh Grosz (5.0IP, 2H, 2R/1ER, 3BB, 5K, 1HR) gave Tampa five quality innings, allowing just two hits. Grosz used his sinker and slider to rack up five strikeouts over his outing. Grosz recorded four whiffs on his slider, making for a 50% whiff rate.

Tampa's bullpen combined to toss four shutout innings en route to the victory. The combo of RHP Art Warren, RHP Jordy Luciano, RHP Yoljeldriz Diaz, and RHP Ocean Gabonia only allowed three hits in their combined four innings of work. Additionally, the Tarpons' relievers only issued one free pass.

With one away in the third, Frick singled to left field. After a strikeout, 3B Enmanuel Tejeda walked, which brought up 1B Oscar Gonzalez. Gonzalez smoked a 102.4 MPH line drive to center field, and Max Clark sprinted in; however, the ball soared over his head, putting Gonzalez on his horse as he legged out a triple. After the triple, Arias lined a ball off Andrew Sears' arm for an infield single, bringing home Gonzalez. The two-out tally kept going with a double off the bat of DH Dylan Jasso. The double rattled into the left field corner, bringing Arias home from first base.

Lakeland responded quickly in the fourth. Josue Briseño sent a fly ball that rode the wind all the way over the left field wall. The solo shot was Briseño's second long ball of the year.

The bottom of the fourth began with a fielding error, allowing CF Jackson Castillo to reach first. With Castillo in motion, a groundout to shortstop advanced him to second, and a wild pitch moved him another ninety feet to third base. Frick drove in Castillo, driving a one-out single past the drawn-in infield for an RBI knock.

The top of the fifth started just like the bottom of the fourth, with an E6, allowing John Peck to reach. Peck stole second base and moved to third base when the throw to second rolled into center field. David Smith plated Peck with a SAC-fly to center, cutting Dunedin's deficit to three.

Arias drew a free pass to open the home half of the fifth. Jasso wrapped a double into the left field corner, and Arias tried to go first to home, but Lakeland executed a perfect relay to nab Arias at the plate. LF Coby Morales and Castillo worked back-to-back walks to load the bases. With two away, Frick laced his third single of the night into right-center field, bringing two more runs home and extending Tampa's lead to five.

Gonzalez worked a one-out walk to bring up Arias in the sixth. Arias stepped up to the plate and demolished a two-run home run over the right field wall. It was Arias' second long ball of the year, traveling 350 feet, giving the Tarpons a seven-run lead.

Castillo began the home half of the seventh with a 102.4 MPH double to center field. After advancing to third base on a passed ball, a balk brought Castillo home, pushing Tampa's run total into double digits.

Gabonia held Lakeland down in the ninth to snap Tampa's seven-game losing streak. The Tarpons will look to build off the victory tomorrow when they take on the Flying Tigers at 12:00 p.m. with RHP Brady Rose on the mound for Play Ball Sunday at GMS Field.

