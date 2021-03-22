Target Golf Update - New Date Added

We have added this Friday, March 26, to our Target Golf at Trustmark Park schedule because of forecasted rain on Thursday night. Tee times are available for most time slots on Friday and our final Target Golf on Thursday, April 1. Target Golf is presented by Edwin Watts Golf!

This unique golfing experience is a 9-hole target-style course, great for golfers of all ability levels, with tee boxes set up on an elevated platform beneath our giant scoreboard in left field. Aim for targets to win prizes from the Braves, Edwin Watts Golf, Bass Pro Shops, Southern Beverage Co., Waffle House, Donut Factory and Raising Cane's,

The fee is only $100.00 per bay per half-hour, up to five golfers per bay. Golfers will receive a hot dog and beverage! Golfers may pre-purchase Thirsty Thursday buckets (5) of beer for $10. Other food and beverage items will be available in the Yuengling Picnic Pavillion.

Choose your tee time! (which will be set in half-hour increments from 4 pm to 9 pm).

For tee times and to learn more about booking your outing, please contact david.kerr@braves.com OR call 601-664-7607 during business hours.

