Movie & Fireworks Nights Return to Blue Wahoos Stadium on April 16

Pensacola, FL - Community Movie and Fireworks Nights are back at Blue Wahoos Stadium in April! The Pensacola Blue Wahoos will be showing Croods: A New Age at Blue Wahoos Stadium on Friday, April 16 at 7:00 PM. Tickets are $5 per person and include both the film and a post-movie fireworks show! The gates at Blue Wahoos Stadium will open at 6:00 PM.

Guests will have the opportunity to sit on the field at Blue Wahoos Stadium or in the stands to watch the movie on the stadium's videoboard. Guests are encouraged to bring a blanket for their group to sit on. Chairs and outside food or drink are not permitted.

Grab-and-go style concessions will be available during the event at multiple points throughout the stadium. The Bait & Tackle Team Store will also be open offering Blue Wahoos apparel.

Limited tickets will be sold and are available now at the Blue Wahoos Box Office or at BlueWahoos.com.

Guest safety remains a top priority. Masks are mandatory at Blue Wahoos Stadium and no group larger than 10 people will be permitted to sit together. All separate groups will be required to sit a minimum of six feet apart in accordance with local and state physical distancing guidelines.

All Blue Wahoos staff are required to wear face masks while on ballpark property, and all staff members have their temperature taken daily before being admitted to the stadium. Staff will be in place throughout the event to ensure guests practice physical distancing while enjoying the movie.

