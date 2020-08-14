Take Batting Practice at Arvest Ballpark on Friday, August 21st and Saturday, August 29th

Springdale, Ark. - The Northwest Arkansas Naturals are excited to give fans the special opportunity to Take Batting Practice at Arvest Ballpark. Individual tickets to a session are $5 per person and the events will be on Friday, August 21st and Saturday, August 29th. On each day, fans will be able to choose from one of three different time slots: 12pm - 1pm; 1:15pm - 2:15pm; and 2:30pm - 3:30pm.

Each Batting Practice session will be limited to 50 people and tickets are only available to be purchased online. The Naturals Team Store at Arvest Ballpark will be open for fans during each event but will be limited to 6 people in the store at one (1) time to maintain social distancing.

Space is extremely limited for each of the sessions and fans attending will be asked to sit in the stands while they await their name to be called to hit on the field. All fans, regardless of age, must have a ticket to enter the ballpark. It is preferred that fans bring their own helmet and bat, but if needed we will have helmets and bats available, and they will be sanitized between use.

Social distancing and safety protocols will be in effect at Arvest Ballpark and they are as follows:

Face masks required to enter the facility, except for children 10 and under, and at all times where you cannot maintain minimum of 6 feet social distancing. Face masks are mandatory under all circumstances when using restrooms and in Naturals team store

You should not enter Arvest Ballpark if you have fever, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, or loss of taste or smell. You should also not enter if you have had known exposure to someone with Covid-19 in the past 14 days. It is also not advised to attend this event if you have underlying health conditions including high blood pressure, chronic lung disease, diabetes, severe obesity, asthma, or weakened immunity

You may also wish to refrain from entering if you are 65 years of age or older

Hand sanitizer available at main entrance, restrooms and team store. These are the only open areas of the ballpark. All other areas remain closed Naturals staff will periodically be disinfecting any common surfaces, particularly the concourse restrooms and Naturals Team Store

Concessions will not be open or available during the event.

To purchase tickets to Take Batting Practice at Arvest Ballpark, fans can go to www.nwanaturals.com or CLICK HERE. Those attending will enter through the main gates, check in, and then be required to sign a NATURALS LIABILITY WAIVER once they are called to the field to take batting practice. Note tickets will not be available to purchase at the Ticket Office on Friday, August 21st or Saturday, August 29th.

