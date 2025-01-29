Tacoma Stars vs. San Diego Sockers - 2.2.25

January 29, 2025 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Tacoma Stars YouTube Video







Tacoma Stars take on the San Diego Sockers Live from Frontwave Credit Union Arena.

• Discuss this story on the Major Arena Soccer League message board...





Major Arena Soccer League Stories from January 29, 2025

Comets Visit Sidekicks for Thursday Showdown - Kansas City Comets

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.