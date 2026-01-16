Tacoma Stars vs. Kansas City Comets - 1.16.26
Published on January 15, 2026 under Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)
Tacoma Stars YouTube Video
The Tacoma Stars take on the Kansas City Comets LIVE from Cable Dahmer Arena.
Check out the Tacoma Stars Statistics
Major Arena Soccer League Stories from January 15, 2026
- San Diego Sockers Match Preview at Milwaukee - San Diego Sockers
- Comets Hoping to Turn Tide against Stars - Kansas City Comets
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.