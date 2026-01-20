Tacoma Stars vs. Kansas City Comets - 1.16.26 - MASL Highlights

Published on January 20, 2026 under Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Tacoma Stars YouTube Video







It was all Kansas City on home turf, shutting out their opponents for nearly 55 minutes en route to a 9-2 win

Live from Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence, MO







