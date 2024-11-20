Tacoma Rainiers Broadcaster Announces Retirement

November 20, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

TACOMA, WA - Long-time radio broadcaster for the Tacoma Rainiers, Mike Curto, has announced he is retiring at the end of the 2024 calendar year.

Curto was the voice of the Rainiers for 26 years (25 seasons) after being hired in 1999 and was a minor league broadcaster for 31 years in all.

"I just want to thank the fans for welcoming my voice and broadcast into their homes and cars," Curto said. "Without their support over these years, my career would not have been possible."

His 25 seasons as the Rainiers' broadcaster is the longest tenure of any lead broadcaster in Tacoma franchise history.

"Mike Curto had a huge impact on the Rainiers and professional baseball in the Pacific Northwest. His legacy extends well beyond the airwaves with the impact he has had on people within our organization and in the broader baseball community," says Team President, Aaron Artman.

The Tacoma Rainiers would like to thank Mike Curto for his longstanding dedication to the organization. "From players to coaches to our front office to fans, Mike is a true ambassador for the game, and he will be missed. We know that retirement will treat him well, but he will never be too far from the game he loves," added Artman.

