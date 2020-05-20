Tacoma Rainiers and Tacoma Defiance Reviving "R Hat R City" to Team up with Downtown Tacoma Partnership, Hero Meals Program

May 20, 2020 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Tacoma Rainiers News Release





TACOMA, WA - Starting today, the Tacoma Rainiers and Tacoma Defiance (We R Tacoma) are donating $5 from all team-licensed hat sales at the We R Tacoma Team Store to Downtown Tacoma Partnership's Hero Meals program, an initiative which provides meals from downtown Tacoma restaurants to South Sound essential workers including healthcare professionals, emergency first responders, grocery store employees and others. We R Tacoma is refreshing "R Hat R City" which donated proceeds from Rainiers hat sales to Jason Lee Middle School's "Watts Up!" solar array fundraiser in Nov. 2019, but this time is also making Tacoma Defiance hats eligible to purchase for the $5 donation to frontline heroes fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

Hero Meals was established in April 2020 and is comprised of Downtown Tacoma Partnership (DTP) and eight participating restaurants that are prepping meals for local heroes. With the goal of delivering 300 meals each week, DTP is accepting donations of any amount, and for every $25 raised, three meals are donated from one of the participating local restaurants. To-date, Hero Meals has raised $25,000 from 150 donors which has led to 2,000 meals delivered and another 800 slated to be dropped off in the coming weeks.

"It is important to show support to all the frontline workers because we are all in this together, every single person," said Carol Anne McQuade of The Swiss Restaurant & Pub, one of the eight restaurants donating meals. "They are carrying some of the heaviest burdens in the fight against COVID-19 because they are exposed to the virus on a more regular basis than the average citizen."

"Hero Meals gives a handful of exceptional Tacoma restaurants the opportunity to re-open their doors and do so for a deserving cause, which is making the lives of essential workers easier," said We R Tacoma President Aaron Artman. "We're thrilled to support the Hero Meals program, even if we have to do so from a distance."

We R Tacoma intends to make incremental donations to the Hero Meals program in order to continue helping fulfill orders during this difficult time when many meals are needed.

"R Hat R City was a unique way to include our fans in a worthy cause last November, so we're excited to bring it back and get the Defiance brand and soccer fans involved," Artman said.

Tacoma Rainiers and Tacoma Defiance hats, along with other merchandise, can currently be purchased online from the We R Tacoma Team Store. More information about "R Hat R City" can be found at WeRTacoma.com/RHatRCity.

Always Together. We R Tacoma.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from May 20, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.