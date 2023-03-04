Syracuse Mets Welcome Fans to NBT Bank Stadium on Saturday for Open House

March 4, 2023 - International League (IL) - Syracuse Mets News Release







SYRACUSE, NY - The Syracuse Mets hosted their annual Open House on Saturday at NBT Bank Stadium. Fans took stadium tours, learned about the upcoming season's promotional schedule, took pictures with and got autographs from former New York Met and current SNY analyst Todd Zeile, and got their first chance to purchase individual game tickets as part of the day's events.

Syracuse Mets General Manager Jason Smorol held a press conference in the Metropolitan Club where he gave a 2023 season preview, featuring the promotional schedule and information about what's to come in the season ahead. Highlights for the upcoming season include at least 26 nights of postgame fireworks shows and three Marvel Super Hero™ nights. The full promotional schedule is available at SyracuseMets.com.

New in 2023, the Mets announced a move to an all-cashless system for speed, safety, and convenience. This includes a reverse ATM option for fans who will be able to insert cash and receive a debit card for the same amount that can be used anywhere. There is no extra fee for fans to use this option if they don't already have a cashless option.

Also this season, the Savannah Bananas are coming to town. The "World Famous Baseball Circus" brings its unique, fun style of baseball to NBT Bank Stadium on Thursday, September 14th for a 7:00 p.m. game against the Party Animals. Individual game tickets are available through theSavannah Bananas websiteonly at thesavannahbananas.com. Tickets go on sale in mid-July, but you can sign up for the waitlist now (signing up for the waitlist does not guarantee you a ticket).Tickets are General Admission seating and will be available on a first come, first served basis. For Group Ticket Options, including luxury suites, 4-Top Table Seating, and hospitality parties, please contact Will Commisso atwcommisso@syracusemets.com.

Opening Day for the Syracuse Mets is scheduled for Friday, March 31st at Worcester. Syracuse's home opener is Tuesday, April 4th at 2:05 p.m. at NBT Bank Stadium against the Rochester Red Wings. The first 1,000 fans through the gates that day will receive a Trapper Hat Giveaway, courtesy of Gannon Pest Control. Please follow the Syracuse Mets on social media or check SyracuseMets.com for the most up-to-date information on 2023 Syracuse Mets tickets, promotions, schedule, and more.

In addition to season tickets and individual game tickets, Flex Plans and Flex Plan Plus Plans are also available. Flex Plan pricing remains the same at $100 per Flex Plan, which includes (10) undated ticket vouchers that can be used for any regular season home game at NBT Bank Stadium (only $10 per seat). The Flex Plan Plus remains at $175 and includes a Flex Plan (10 undated vouchers) plus $50 in food and beverage vouchers as well as ten parking passes.

The Onondaga Coach Ticket Office is open Monday-Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fans can purchase tickets for the 2023 season in-person, over the phone at 315-474-7833, or online anytime at SyracuseMets.com.

