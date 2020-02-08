Syracuse Mets Name Chad Kreuter Manager for 2020 Season

SYRACUSE, NY - The Syracuse Mets have announced that Chad Kreuter will be the team's manager during the 2020 season. Kreuter spent the last three seasons as manager for the St. Lucie Mets, the Advanced-A affiliate of the New York Mets. Kreuter takes over in Syracuse for Brian Schneider after Schneider was named the Quality Control Coach for the New York Mets on Friday.

Kreuter is in his fourth season in the New York Mets' organization and his first as manager for the Syracuse Mets. Before coming to Syracuse, the 55-year-old managed the St. Lucie Mets for three seasons. Previously, Kreuter managed the Modesto Nuts, the Advanced-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, to begin the 2006 season before being named the head coach at the University of Southern California in June of 2006. Kreuter managed the USC Trojans for four years from 2007-2010. The Santa Barbara, California native also worked in the Arizona Diamondbacks organization as the minor league field coordinator in 2011.

As a player, Kreuter was a catcher for 16 years in the majors from 1988-2003 between the Texas Rangers, Detroit Tigers, Seattle Mariners, Chicago White Sox, Anaheim Angels, Kansas City Royals, and Los Angeles Dodgers. During his major league career, Kreuter was behind the plate for 892 games and caught 36 percent of baserunners stealing.

"I'm grateful for the opportunity the Mets have given me to manage their Triple-A team," Kreuter said. "One of the cool things about this opportunity is getting the chance to manage players in Syracuse that I also managed in St. Lucie over the last three years. I'm hearing a lot of great things about Syracuse with the stadium renovations, the fans, and both the coaching and front office staffs. The Mets are committed to putting a strong team on the field, and I'm excited to lead that team this season."

The Syracuse Mets open the 2020 season on the road on Thursday, April 9th against the Pawtucket Red Sox. Syracuse's home opener is on Friday, April 17th at NBT Bank Stadium against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders. For ticket information, go online to SyracuseMets.com or call 315-474-7833.

