Syracuse Mets Announce Black Friday & Cyber Monday Weekend Sales

SYRACUSE, NY - The Syracuse Mets will offer Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales all weekend long, from Friday, November 26th through Monday, November 29th. The Syracuse Mets 2022 Flex Plan and Flex Plan Plus will go on sale Friday, November 26th at 10 a.m. The Syracuse Mets Team Store will also offer discounts on merchandise and free shipping on all domestic orders of $75 or more. All sales will be available online only at syracusemets.com.

The 2022 Flex Plan includes (10) undated ticket vouchers that can be used for any regular season home game for any 100 or 200 level seat at NBT Bank Stadium, based on availability, (excluding sections 208, 209 & 210) and is $100. The Flex Plan Plus includes the same (10) undated ticket vouchers with $50 in food vouchers and (10) parking passes to NBT Bank Stadium parking lots. The Flex Plan Plus is $175. Shipping is free for all flex plan orders placed from November 26th through November 29th.

The Syracuse Mets Team Store will offer 30% off the entire store, excluding sale items and commemorative bricks, from November 26th through November 29th, online only. Fans can also enjoy free shipping on domestic orders of $75 or more through the end of the year. Fans that live locally, can choose to pick up their online order at NBT Bank Stadium during regular business hours at no charge. Visit syracusmets.milbstore.com to shop now.

The Syracuse Mets Ticket Office & Team Store are open throughout the holiday season for shopping, Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Syracuse Mets will be closed for the holidays Wednesday, November 24th through Friday, November 26th and Friday, December 24th through Friday, December 31st.

Please contact the Syracuse Mets with any questions by phone at 315-474-7833 or by email at baseball@syracusemets.com.

