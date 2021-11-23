Forward Matt Berry Named ECHL Player of the Week

(Toledo, OH)







(Toledo, OH) - Forward Matt Berry has been named Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for the week November 15 through November 21.

Berry picked up six points (3G, 3A) over two wins for the Walleye, while finishing the week as a plus-5. He had a goal and an assist in Friday's 5-1 win over Iowa and followed that up with two goals plus two helpers in the Saturday 6-1 win against the Heartlanders.

The Canton, Michigan native is currently leading the ECHL in assists with 13 and in points with 21 through Toledo's first 12 games. Berry is averaging a point-per-game in his ECHL career with 186 (75G, 111A) in 183 games played. The 29-year-old also has 62 career contests in the AHL featuring another 22 points (7G, 15A).

Prior to his pro career, Berry spent four seasons at Michigan State University that saw him skate in 130 games with 48 goals and 48 helpers. In 2014-15 he landed on the Honorable Mention All-Star team for the Big 10. As a senior, he posted 29 points (12G, 17A) in 29 contests. That year Berry led the Spartans in scoring.

On behalf of Matt Berry, a case of pucks will be donated to a Toledo youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 45,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.

