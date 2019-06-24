Syndergaard Set to Face Aberdeen Tuesday Night

The Brooklyn Cyclones announced today Mets star-studded ace, Noah Syndergaard, will be taking the mound for a rehab start (hamstring) against the Aberdeen IronBirds Tuesday night at 7:05 P.M. Syndergaard last pitched on June 15th against the St. Louis Cardinals before leaving prematurely with a right hamstring strain.

