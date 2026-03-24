Sveindís Jónsdóttir: 2 Goals + 2 Assists in 2 Matches
Published on March 23, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Angel City FC YouTube Video
Angel City's Sveindís Jónsdóttir has been on FIRE to kickoff 2026.
The Icelandic forward has notched two goals AND two assists in just two matches. Ã°Å¸â¡Â®Ã°Å¸â¡Â¸
Full highlights: https://youtu.be/fbHPKHmfTHs
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