Sveindís Jónsdóttir: 2 Goals + 2 Assists in 2 Matches

Published on March 23, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Angel City FC YouTube Video







Angel City's Sveindís Jónsdóttir has been on FIRE to kickoff 2026.

The Icelandic forward has notched two goals AND two assists in just two matches. Ã°Å¸â¡Â®Ã°Å¸â¡Â¸

Full highlights: https://youtu.be/fbHPKHmfTHs







National Women's Soccer League Stories from March 23, 2026

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