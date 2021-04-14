Sutter Health Park to Host Three Additional Alternate Site Scrimmages

West Sacramento, Calif. - The Sacramento River Cats, in coordination with the San Francisco Giants and Oakland Athletics, have announced the addition of three home games to the Sacramento Alternate Training Site schedule. Games on April 16, 19, and 30 have been relocated from Banner Island Ballpark in Stockton to Sutter Health Park in West Sacramento.

Before regular season baseball returns to Sutter Health Park in 2021, the River Cats have been proud to host the San Francisco Giants Alternate Training Site. Fans are welcome to attend scrimmages against the Oakland A's Alternate Site team, and tickets are on sale now at rivercats.com for all eight remaining matchups at Sutter Health Park.

"More baseball and more fun at Sutter Health Park! This is great news!" exclaimed River Cats general manager Chip Maxson. "We are excited for the opportunity to host these additional events for our members, partners, and employees."

Friday's game is scheduled for a 1:00 p.m. (PT) first pitch and tickets are now available, while Saturday's scrimmage is sold out.

"We love playing in front of the great fans at Sutter Health Park, and we've certainly missed the energy and excitement the fans bring," stated Giants Alternate Site and River Cats manager Dave Brundage. "And a tip of my hat to the grounds crew; the field is in fantastic shape."

The River Cats will then kick off the 2021 season on May 6 with road series in Las Vegas and Oklahoma City before returning home to host the Reno Aces on May 20. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. (PT).

Due to local safety guidelines, Sutter Health Park's capacity has been reduced to encourage proper social distancing. Additionally, face coverings must be worn and all tickets must be purchased online as the Tri Counties Bank Ticket Office will not be open. Fans can guarantee seats for the 2021 regular season by purchasing a membership plan at rivercats.com,by calling the River Cats ticket hotline at (916) 371-HITS (4487), or emailing tickets@rivercats.com.

