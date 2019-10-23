Support the 14th Annual Trick Or Beat on October 29

CHARLESTON, W.Va. - The West Virginia Power, in conjunction with 98.7 The Beat, will host the 14th annual Trick-Or-Beat celebration, presented by Todd Judy Ford, at Appalachian Power Park on Tuesday, October 29. This event provides an all-purpose environment for Charleston area children to enjoy the thrills of trick-or-treating with their families in a safe manner.

The evening will consist of two trick-or-treat sessions, with the first one starting at 6 p.m. and lasting until 7 p.m. The second session commences at 7:30 p.m. and runs through 8:30 p.m. During these timeframes, children ages 12 and younger are free to roam around the ballpark, accumulating candy from various decorated and well-lit stations while jamming out to Halloween-themed music provided by DJ ActRight.

Any businesses that wish to set up a table to pass out candy or make a monetary donation towards the purchase of candy should fill out this form and contact the Power front office at 304-344-2287.

There is no cost of admission for the event, but all children are required to have a ticket to enter the ballpark. All tickets come with a pizza voucher redeemable after each child finishes traveling around the ballpark. Adults do not need a ticket to attend the event and should refrain from taking candy from the designated stations and pizza from the concession areas.

For more information on the 14th annual Trick-Or-Beat, presented by Todd Judy Ford, at Appalachian Power Park, call the Power at 304-344-2287 or visit wvpower.com.

