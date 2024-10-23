Supernovas' Valentín-Anderson Stays Dominant in Week Three of Athletes Unlimited, Ranks Sixth Heading into Week Four

October 23, 2024 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

Omaha Supernovas setter Natalia Valentín-Anderson with Athletes Unlimited Pro Volleyball

OMAHA, Neb. - Omaha Supernovas setter Natalia Valentín-Anderson extended her string of standout performances into Week Three of the Athletes Unlimited Pro Volleyball League in Arizona.

Valentín-Anderson, who helped lead Omaha to the inaugural Pro Volleyball Federation Championship in May, teamed up with former Supernova and 2024 PVF Server of the Year Bethania De La Cruz-Mejía for the second-straight week. Team De La Cruz-Meíja were fearsome once again, recording a 2-1 record losing only to Team (Brittany) Abercrombie, who has yet to lose a match in AU this season.

The Olympian put up 655 points across three matches by posting109 assists (12.1 A/S), 37 digs (4.1 D/S), three kills, two blocks and one ace while being a part of two team wins. Heading into Week Four, Valentín-Anderson ranks sixth with 1,898 points being the only setter inside the top ten.

There's no debate that Valentín-Anderson is the best performing setter in AU this season, leading the league in assists (322) by 68 over former Supernova and teammate Sydney Hilley (254). She's also the AU leader in assists per set with 11.5 with Hilley coming closest at 9.77. Among setters, Valentín-Anderson is first in digs (114) and digs per set (4.07) while being tied for first in kills (12) and second in both aces (4) and blocks (7).

Kelsie Payne starred at opposite for Team (Dani) Drews and racked up 285 points with 21 kills, 17 digs and four blocks. 2024 Supernovas team captain Brooke Nuneviller was balanced on the stat sheet once again with 29 kills and 28 digs across three matches. That also includes three assists, one block and one ace. Nuneviller ranks fourth overall in kills per set (3.79) and leads every attacker with 3.61 digs per set.

Supernovas middle blocker and former Nebraska Volleyball player Kayla Caffey played in only seven sets limiting her numbers to 10 kills, three blocks, two aces and one dig. She's third in AU with 22 blocks while being extremely effective from the service line with six aces, which is third overall and first among middle blockers.

Supernovas assistant coach Thomas Robson was the facilitator for Team Drews during Week Three and will shift to Team (Morgan) Hentz for Week Four.

The competing Supernovas are once again spread across two teams with Nuneviller joining undefeated Team Abercrombie after being selected with her first pick. Caffey will join her future Omaha teammate while Robson will work with Valentín-Anderson and Payne on Team Hentz. For Valentín-Anderson, this is the first time in the AU season that she will be on the same team as one of her fellow Supernovas.

Week Four action begins on Friday, Oct. 25 with Team Hentz taking on Team De La Cruz-Mejía at 6 p.m. CT. That will be followed with Team Abercrombie battling Team (Meketor) Member-Meneh at 8:30 p.m. CT. Friday's opening match will be broadcast live on VBTV and the FanDuel Sports Network while the following match will be streamed on ESPN+.

To see the full schedule, rosters and keep up with how the Supernovas are performing in Arizona, visit the official Supernovas Athletes Unlimited Action Hub.

With another star-loaded roster and more opportunities to see the Supernovas, fans can buy the world's hottest ticket in professional volleyball.

