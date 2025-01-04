Supernovas Unveil 2025 Human Performance Team

OMAHA, Neb. - The Omaha Supernovas, Nebraska's professional volleyball team and first Pro Volleyball Champions, are excited to announce the 2025 Human Performance Team for the upcoming season, which begins with the season opener at the CHI Health Center on Friday, January 10 at 7 p.m. CST against the Atlanta Vibe.

The renowned group consisting of Dr. Jaime Seeman, Dr. Larry Widman, Becca Himes, Brooke Snyder and Laura Pilakowski Buttermore all return to Omaha for another season after helping the Supernovas to the inaugural PVF Championship in May.

"We are so fortunate to have a stellar group of medical professionals that form the best Professional Volleyball Human Performance Team in the world," Supernovas Team President Diane Mendenhall shared. "Their dedication to our players is extraordinary and was instrumental in our championship run last year. Together their work optimized every one of our players' performances on match days, elevating our team's success and impact."

Seeman will once again spearhead the Human Performance Team as the Head Team Physician. A Nebraska native and UNL graduate, Seeman played for the Nebraska Softball team from 2003 to 2007 and is well-known for her fitness and health brand, "Dr. Fit and Fabulous" which has garnered her international acclaim. She is a board-certified OBGYN and was named "Mrs. Nebraska" in 2020. She has also competed in "The Titan Games" on NBC hosted by international Superstar Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

Widman returns as the Supernovas Mindset Coach. The author of several books including "Max Out Mindset" and "Max Out Mindset for Volleyball", Widman has worked with some of the top volleyball teams in the country. The UNMC and Creighton graduate played an integral part in assisting Nebraska Volleyball head coach John Cook rediscover his passion for coaching and connecting with the modern athlete, leading to a run of three NCAA National Semifinals in the last four seasons. He's also involved with the Creighton Volleyball program under head coach Kirsten Bernthal Booth since 2012. The Bluejays have won 11 of the last 12 Big East regular season titles during Widman's time with CU, plus the program's second-ever NCAA Regional Final appearance in 2024.

Himes is back as the Head Athletic Trainer for the Supernovas. The Maryland native was instrumental in the Supernovas inaugural pro volleyball championship run, providing essential day-to-day medical care for Omaha's extended postseason run. Prior to her work with the Supernovas, Himes spent five seasons as the Athletic Trainer for the Texas A&M Volleyball program. Her time in College Station overlapped with current Supernovas head coach Laura "Bird" Kuhn. She has also spent time working at Rice and James Madison University.

Buttermore resumes her role as Head Strength and Conditioning Coach for the Supernovas. Buttermore brings more than 20 years of experience as a volleyball strength and conditioning coach. She was strength coach at Nebraska from 2004 to 2011, helping the volleyball program to new heights including its 2006 national title. Buttermore played for the Huskers from 1999 to 2002, becoming a two-time AVCA All-American and putting down the final kill to clinch NU's second national championship in 2000. She just finished her sixth season as the Strength and Conditioning Coach for the UNO Volleyball program.

Snyder will once again be the Team Nutritionist for the 2025 season. The University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate is a registered dietitian and licensed medical nutrition therapist. Snyder is a former Nebraska Volleyball player aiding the Huskers to their third national title in 2015 as a freshman.

Snyder is the founder of her own company, Team 8 Nutrition, where she provides individualized nutrition support to enhance athlete performance, overall wellness and help individuals cultivate success. With extensive experience and deep expertise, Snyder empowers athletes to unlock their full potential and deliver peak performance when it counts the most. Her dedication to excellence ensures athletes are equipped with the skills and strategies needed to succeed at the highest level.

Snyder is also the current dietician for University of Nebraska-Omaha's hockey, men's and women's basketball and volleyball teams.

