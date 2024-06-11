Supernovas to Appear at 77th Annual Papillion Days

June 11, 2024 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

Omaha Supernovas News Release







OMAHA, NEB. - The Omaha Supernovas, Nebraska's professional volleyball team and first Pro Volleyball Federation Champions, will take part in the 77th annual Papillion Days this week.

The Supernovas will have a booth in the Market in the Park event from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. at City Park in Papillion on Thursday, June 13. The booth will also be available at the same event on Friday, June 14 from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. and Saturday, June 15 from 12 p.m. to 11 p.m.

The Supernovas' booth will have the championship trophy available for photos and ticket information for the 2025 season, starting in January 2025.

Papillion Days is an annual celebration with this year's event running from June 12 through June 16 with live music, fireworks, car shows and a parade. For more information and a complete schedule of events, please click this link.

Omaha is coming off a storybook end to its inaugural season, sweeping the Grand Rapids Rise on Saturday, May 18 at the CHI Health Center to be crowned the first PVF Champions.

Fans will be able to see the Supernovas and championship trophy as part of the Championship Trophy Tour. Please click this link to see where the Supernovas are this summer!

Become a part of a championship fanbase! Learn more about becoming a 2025 Season Ticket Member by visiting Supernovas.com or by calling 402-502-5268.

• Discuss this story on the Pro Volleyball Federation message board...





Pro Volleyball Federation Stories from June 11, 2024

Supernovas to Appear at 77th Annual Papillion Days - Omaha Supernovas

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.