Supernovas Season Ticket Renewals Officially Underway

June 26, 2024 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

Omaha Supernovas News Release







OMAHA, NEB. - The Omaha Supernovas, Nebraska's professional volleyball team and first Pro Volleyball Federation Champions, have officially started its season ticket renewal process ahead of the fast-approaching 2025 season, which is due to begin in January of 2025.

The renewal process only applies for those who were season ticket members for the inaugural 2024 season. Current season ticket members can renew their seating locations from last season. If interested, season ticket members can work with their ticket rep to go over different seating options that are available. If a specific area of interest is not currently available, fans are suggested to renew what they have or the next best option to get on a priority list for potential seating locations that become available after the renewal deadline.

The renewal deadline is August 9, 2024. Fans can begin the renewal process by clicking this link.

For those who did not have season tickets for the 2024 season, new season ticket purchases will be available starting on July 9 at 10 a.m. CDT.

For any questions regarding the season ticket renewal process or becoming a new season ticket member, visit the Supernovas Ticket FAQ page or by calling 402-502-5268.

Omaha is coming off a storybook end to its inaugural season, sweeping the Grand Rapids Rise on Saturday, May 18 at the CHI Health Center to be crowned the first PVF Champions.

To celebrate this enormous achievement, fans will be able to see the Supernovas and championship trophy as part of the Championship Trophy Tour. Please click this link to see where the Supernovas are this summer!

• Discuss this story on the Pro Volleyball Federation message board...





Pro Volleyball Federation Stories from June 26, 2024

Supernovas Season Ticket Renewals Officially Underway - Omaha Supernovas

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.